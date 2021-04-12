PRINCETON — A former forestry laboratory that was opened with President Kennedy’s help in the early 1960s now has tenants using its many offices and plenty of space for more.
The Mercer County Commission recently reminded the public in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that office space is available for rent at the Mercer County Gardner Center off Exit 14 along Interstate 77.
Dedicated in 1961, the former Forestry Sciences Laboratory was among President John F. Kennedy’s efforts to help the Appalachian region by promoting the hardwoods industry, County Commissioner Bill Archer stated. Mercer County later acquired the historic property when work on restoring the nearby Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery was started.
Now the former forestry center is an historic landmark with office space serving both public and private entities. After the center became available in 2020, it soon had six tenants.
“We have the same six tenants that we had before,” Archer said Friday. “We’re looking for additional folks to come and take part of it. We think that we have a really Class-A asset out there and the rent is very reasonable.”
Office space in three categories is available, he said. Community service organizations can get free rent and utilities. Public service agencies with revenues can get $10 per square foot with utilities, and the retail sector whether retail and/or professional can get $20 per square foot.
“All utilities are included and we do all the lawn maintenance. I think it’s a good bargain,” Archer said. “We’ve got feelers out there. One of the main covenants that we signed to get the property is for the place to be devoted to public and commercial service, and the preservation of history. In that respect, we are not allowed to turn a profit; however, we can break even. Any revenues that we gain from the facility can go to upkeep and also in preserving the history. After 25 years, if we meet all the criteria, it becomes our property and hopefully it continues in this mission for another generation.”
The Princeton Rescue Squad currently has a substation at the Gardner Center along with the Mercer County Economic Development Authority. Hamlet Smith Life Strategies has three offices, and the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program has quarters at the center as well. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is at the center, too, along with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department detective bureau.
“There’s 16,000 square feet,” Archer said. “We can meet just about any person’s needs if they want a retail outlet or whatever the case. Just today, several people pulled off while we were doing the yard work and asked if there was anywhere they could get a sandwich.”
The Mercer County Commission can be reached at 304-487-8306.
