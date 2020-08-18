BLUEFIELD — Back to school season in 2020 looks much different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tazewell County returned to their school buildings and began classes on Aug. 17.
“We had a very good first day of school. It was like a breath of fresh air to see kids back in school and for those kids to be so excited made it extra special. The students did an excellent job following our new mitigation procedures. Our faculty and staff have done a great job preparing rooms and schools to accommodate our new procedures,” said Dr. Chris Stacy, Superintendent of Tazewell County Schools.
Some parents have opted out of sending their children to traditional school this year, in light of the pandemic. According to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist at Mercer County Schools, the county has received 75 homeschool notices. These are not to be confused with the virtual learning option.
According to Harrison, the virtual option is still considered public schooling. Mercer County has received 3,031 applications for virtual learning. Those applications are just parents and students that have shown interest in the program. Harrison said that a few students changed their minds.
“We have received 75 homeschool notices but a lot of these include first time students, ones that are going into kindergarten and their parents have opted for homeschooling,” Harrison said.
The current enrollment in Mercer County is a total of 8,517 with 5,400 planning to attend in-person classes.
All students enrolling in virtual school must have reliable internet access at home. Mercer County Schools will provide virtual students with a device such as an iPad, tablet or laptop computer to access their assignments, according to the plans created by Mercer County Schools. The Mercer County Schools Virtual Education Program policy (Policy I-15) may be viewed on the Mercer County School’s website.
The current enrollment in Tazewell County is 3,600 in person students and 1,700 students “distance learning.” As of Monday afternoon, Tazewell County did not have a definitive number of students that had opted for homeschooling in the county.
David Woodard, Tazewell, Chairman of the Tazewell County School Board said that to his knowledge, there has been no increase in Tazewell County of homeschooling because of COVID. In fact, Woodard believes a few homeschool students have returned to the county school system since the implementation of a virtual learning option. Woodard also added that they do not keep a constant tally of students being homeschooled because they approve each homeschool request application that has been properly submitted, no mater the reason.
“We have in person, we have online and then homeschool is completely separate,” Woodard said. “Those are kids teaching by their own curriculum. Unless they have pure objection to the curriculum we teach, now that we have a 100 percent online school.”
Woodard said that he thinks Tazewell County would have had a large increase in homeschooling had they not implemented a virtual learning option, with internet access available in multiple locations for students learning virtually.
“It is exactly the same, the same teachers, they are using google classroom platform and the google suite programs come with that,” Woodard said. “Elementary schools are going to school from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. teachers are online ready to answer questions from online students. They are not tied to a time, so if they do not have internet at home, they can go to one of the places we have set up.”
Whether the student chose to learn virtually, or in person, they can switch at “the six week mark,” according to Woodard. “We have 1,700 online and they can switch at the six week mark if they are in school and they want to go online or if they are at home and want to come back, they can switch,” he said.
