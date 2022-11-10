PRINCETON — Mercer Elementary School is displaying flags with veteran’s names on them as part of a fundraiser in order to raise money to give back to those who have served.
“We do this fundraiser annually,” said first year principal Shellie Simpson. “It’s been something they’ve done the past few years. We charge $5 for the flags, and the money we raise goes towards doing something to give back to the veterans.”
When the students buy a flag, they are able to have the names of the veteran of their choice whether it be family or friend on the flag.
“It’s important to teach our kids about patriotism and honoring our veterans and about supporting our military,” Simpson said. “That’s all very important, and we want to instill those values young and early; so we can teach them about the people who have sacrificed so much.”
While last year they had 100 flags displayed, they only have 88 flags displayed so far, but the school has been getting a bit each day to keep adding more to the display.
Simpson said she feels that their fundraiser is also really good for the community to see that the school appreciate veterans and that she is glad that veterans and other community members will be able to see the flags during the Princeton Veteran’s Day Parade, which will be Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m.
“I think the display is definitely heartwarming, and we get lots of phone calls about it,” said Simpson. “We’ve actually had some people stop in and just buy a flag for a family member even though they don’t have a student here.”
Simpson said she really enjoys being able to carry on this tradition because she comes from a long line of military family members, and she said that she feels that it’s really important for kids to learn and understand the military.
“I think we live in a generation where patriotism is really going away because we haven’t had a war or anything major going on,” she said. “They don’t really understand the military, and it’s important to teach them that there are so many people out there that sacrifice day in and day out for our safety.”
Simpson also said that the school uses this opportunity to have the kids give back to the community and past and current military members.
“It does matter to them and means so much, and we talk about it in the morning on Pirate Talk, we talk about why it’s important, they also do activities and events in the classroom,” she said.
Simpson added, “Right now, they are making holiday cards for our current men and women who are serving.”
Simpson finished by saying she is just excited to be able to continue the tradition while also educating her students on veterans and the military.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.