PRINCETON — A local detective has been sworn in by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to further his work against child abuse.
Sgt. Steven A. Sommers, of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, was sworn in with the FBI Pittsburg Division, Charleston RA. In this swearing-in, Sommers became a Task Force Officer as a part of the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
"Child victims and victims of human trafficking do not have a voice and we must be their voice," Mercer County Sheriff, T.A. Bailey, said in the release.
In 2012, Sommers joined the West Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force and began investigating the exploitation of children by way of technology. In this investigation cases in Mercer as well as the surrounding counties were done by Sommers, according to the release.
As of last year, 2018, Sommers became a special investigator under the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. In this position, Sommers works to investigate sexual crimes as well as crimes against children.
"Criminals do not follow jurisdictional lines, which is very common with these investigations," Bailey said. "That is why it's important to work with our partners at the federal, state, and local level, to bring these individuals to justice and protect our children."
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.