PRINCETON — Mercer County saw yet another COVID-19 death on Sunday, raising the total virus deaths to 21.
The death, an 83-year-old male, was confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Sunday, along with the death of a 92-year-old female from northern Taylor County. “The passing of these two West Virginians is announced with great sadness and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a release.
Another two virus cases were also announced for Mercer County, for a total of 274.
Monroe County, which swiftly reached orange status on the state’s school re-entry metric after an outbreak at the Springfield Center nursing home, continued to see its numbers climb as well. Eight more cases were reported by DHHR, raising its total to 65 COVID-19 cases. The county has reported no deaths thus far.
No cases have been reported by the McDowell County Health Department since Friday, keeping its total case count at 75.
Statewide, West Virginia saw 87 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total amount to 9,272. The two new deaths also raised the state’s death toll to 178. Saturday night’s update to the school re-entry metric, which is based on new incidences of virus cases over a 7-day period, saw Logan County remain the only county in the Mountain State in the red category. Both Mercer and Monroe counties were in the orange category, while McDowell was upgraded to yellow. These categories will only affect school and sports events, with West Virginia’s academic year still on track to begin on September 8.
In Virginia, Tazewell County reported two more cases for a total of 171. No deaths have been reported yet, although the county has seen 11 hospitalizations from the coronavirus. Sunday’s two new cases follow the large surge seen on Saturday, where Tazewell County added 21 more cases to its total. The surge as reported on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) followed 20 cases alone being found earlier in the week among student athletes at Bluefield College.
Wythe County also reported two more cases on Sunday, adding to its numbers for 139 total. Wythe has seen three deaths from the virus and 13 hospitalizations.
Neither Giles, Buchanan nor Bland counties reported any increase in their numbers on Sunday, according to VDH. Those counties remain at 35, 93 and 38 total cases respectively.
Across the Commonwealth, 112,966 cases of the virus have been reported, which includes both confirmed and probable cases. Virginia has had 2,467 deaths from COVID-19. The largest affected area remains the northern, D.C. area of Virginia, which has had much greater COVID-19 cases confirmed than Southwest Virginia since the onset of the pandemic early this year.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
