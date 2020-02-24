PRINCETON — Residents and local business owners are welcome to engage with members of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau at the upcoming mobile office event.
February 25, at Appalachian Coffee House, located on Mercer Street, members of the Mercer County CVB are welcoming those interested in tourism information to sit down and talk over a cup of coffee. Representatives will be available from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.
According to Jamie Null, the executive director of the Mercer County CVB, the mobile office not only assists guests but CVB employees also. With both CVB offices located in Bluefield, this allows Null and other representatives to be temporarily stationed in a new location.
“The mobile office allows us to show partners what we do for them as a CVB, how they can work with us, help groups brainstorm about new ideas or much more,” Null said.
Those with businesses or local attractions are encouraged to attend the event and learn the ways that the CVB is able to assist them with tourism. As members of Visit Mercer County, the CVB is focused on drawing interest to the region.
Null and other employees bring along maps and the office’s visitor guides as examples for interested guests. With each potential partner having individual needs, members will bring information that can find a variety of needs.
“The mobile office allows us to showcase what we do for the community. We are putting ourselves out there, I believe,” Null said.
This being the third mobile office experience, Null finds that guests are more apt to open up in a relaxed setting such as the coffee house. Not only are guests more willing to open up but they’re also more accessible compared to the office setting.
“We plan to do one [mobile office] each quarter. We have had some great conversations with folks during this mobile office days and have connected with a lot of partners,” Null said.
According to the CVB, the first five guests to visit the representatives at the mobile office will receive a free coffee.
For more information contact the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-325-8438.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
