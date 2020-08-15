BLUEFIELD —One death and eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mercer County on Saturday, bringing the county's cumulative total cases to 227, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website.
Of those 227 cases, 171 are still active, 38 have recovered and 18 cases have resulted in death.
Neighboring McDowell and Monroe counties remained at 70 and 20 cases respectively, with no deaths or hospitalizations for either county.
The DHHR reported that state totals for West Virginia climbed to 8,457 confirmed cases and 160 deaths.
In Virginia, three local counties saw an increase in cases on Saturday; Tazewell, Wythe and Giles counties reported an increase, according to the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 website.
Tazewell County reported an increase of three cases, bringing the county total to 130. Deaths for the county remained at zero and hospitalizations remained at nine.
One new case was reported in Giles County, with the total number of cases increasing to 29 with two hospitalizations, while Wythe County reported a total of 125 cases, up three from Friday's count. One new hospitalization was also reported in Wythe.
The Virginia Department of Health reported state totals rose to 105,750 confirmed cases with 2,381 deaths.
