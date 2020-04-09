PRINCETON — During a recent emergency meeting, the Mercer County Commission voted to keep the Mercer County Courthouse closed to the public until May 1 because the state Supreme Court had decided to keep court systems closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to extend the courthouse’s closing came after the county commission received a letter from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, according to Commissioner Greg Puckett. State justices had decided to keep the state’s court systems closed while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, and they had described how necessary court proceedings will be conducted.
“In order to continue efforts to limit potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has extended and revised its previous Administrative Order which now declares a Judicial Emergency from March 23, 2020, through May 1, 2020, in all 55 counties throughout West Virginia,” according to the supreme court’s letter.
When the courthouse and neighboring Mercer County Courthouse Annex were closed in late March, the county’s agencies made arrangements to handle as much public business as possible over the telephone and internet while limiting personal contact. Puckett said county offices would keep using these practices.
“It’s literally the same as before,” Puckett said. “We found out about it and had an emergency meeting (Tuesday).”
This emergency meeting was conducted over the telephone.
“During this time, the commission is acting as needed,” he stated “We’re still going to have our regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday (April 14). We just have to figure out a way to do it. We’re going to open it up to the public virtually. We’re going to make it as seamless as possible. We won’t be taking any funding requests. It’s just going to be whatever is basic for maintaining operations in the county until things get back to normal. That’s what we’re going to do. Although this has been a challenge, I really feel that every protocol we have put into place has been seamless in our connectivity with our constituents.”
The Mercer County closings include the Memorial Building, the Mercer County Animal Shelter and the facilities at Glenwood Park; hiking and fishing are still allowed at Glenwood Park.
The state Supreme Court outlined in its letter how hearings will proceed while the state’s courthouses remain closed.
“As our fellow West Virginians continue to take steps necessary to ensure the health and safety of their families, courts throughout our State are also adapting to meet this challenge through telephone and video hearings,” Chief Justice Tim Armstead said. “The measures we have already taken and those we are taking (April 3) are designed to protect our fellow West Virginians by avoiding in-person proceedings whenever possible and using technology to keep the crucial, time-sensitive work of our courts moving forward.”
The revised Order, issued April 3, limits those hearings that will take place during the judicial emergency period to certain specific “emergency proceedings” which are, to the extent possible, to be held via telephone or video conferencing.
Other time-sensitive proceedings that are considered “non-emergency” but are nonetheless necessary to avoid serious harm that would likely result if the matter was not resolved during the emergency period may also be held, but only if such hearings can be held via telephone or video conferencing and the parties mutually agree to proceed with no party offering a reasonable objection to holding the hearing.
Pursuant to the April 3, 2020 Order, the following directives regarding judicial proceedings are to be followed through May 1, 2020:
• All jury trials are postponed until after May 1, 2020.
• Emergency proceedings required to protect the immediate health or safety of a party or the community will still be held, preferably by video conferencing or telephone, and will not be delayed or extended. The court has suspended certain rules and restrictions to allow many hearings to proceed by telephone and video conference.
These emergency matters that may be held during the emergency period are those relating to:
• Domestic Violence
* Child Abuse and Neglect (1) upon the initial removal, (2) where there is imminent threat to the health or safety of a child, or (3) a non-contested
final disposition where family reunification is anticipated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.