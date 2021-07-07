PRINCETON – A Mercer County resident was surprised Wednesday when West Virginia's governor and his dog visited her workplace, and she was even more surprised that she was a $1 million winner in the "Do It For Baby Dog" COVID vaccination drawing.
Heather Coburn, who has worked at the Bill Cole Automall since 2000, went to the main showroom when owner Bill Cole asked employees to gather there for a special announcement.
Coburn soon learned that the announcement was about the fact she had won $1 million. Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Baby Dog, made the presentation.
"I didn't know the governor was coming," she said as she held the big check shaped like a bone. "All I knew was Mr. Cole was going to make an announcement. I figured it was some kind of giveaway. I didn't know what kind."
Coburn said she was vaccinated about March 31, but didn't sign up for the "Do It for Baby Dog" drawing until about three weeks ago.
She didn't have immediate plans for her good fortune beyond paying off some bills, but she plans to come to work Thursday.
"I do love my job," she said. "I enjoy what I do."
Cole said he didn't know about Coburn winning the drawing until Justice called him Tuesday night. Cole and two other people hurried Wednesday to prepare for the big announcement while keeping it secret.
"I was tickled to death," Cole said. "It couldn't go to a better person."
Justice said there were four more million dollar drawings to go. He encouraged West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
"I've said over and over, we've got to get vaccinated," he said.
