PRINCETON — A Mercer County jury found a woman not guilty Thursday of charges including attempted murder and malicious assault relating to a November 2018 altercation with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend.
Marshall Crawford, 27, of Bluefield was tried before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope on charges including attempt to commit a felony: first-degree murder, and malicious assault. The charges were filed after a Nov. 17, 2018 altercation with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend at Crawford’s Union Street home.
Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said in his criminal complaint that two victims – Crawford’s sister and boyfriend– were treated and released at Bluefield Regional Medical Center for stab wounds.
The sister had two stab wounds to the back of the neck and one wound to the upper left arm, Adams said, and the boyfriend had one stab wound to the thigh.
Dr. Kathleen Wides, M.D., who works in the emergency department of Bluefield Regional Medical Center, testified that staples were used to close the man and woman’s injuries. They did not require stitches.
Adams later interviewed Crawford and said she told him she had been in an argument earlier in the day over text messaging when her sister accused Crawford of “letting her indoor cat out.”
Crawford also stated, according the Adams’ report, that she was expecting a check in the mail and believed her sister had taken it as well used a credit card without permission and “maxed out the limit on it.”
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis said in his opening statement to the jury that the incident started as text messages between the sisters. They first started arguing about the cat and then about a bonus check Crawford was expecting in the mail.
Crawford left her job at a Princeton health care provider and went home, McGinnis told the jury. Both her sister and the boyfriend testified that Crawford went into her bedroom, returned with a knife and attacked her sister. The sister had slash and stab wounds to the back of her head and one arm, and the boyfriend testified that he was stabbed in the thigh when he intervened and used a choke hold while trying to pull Crawford off her sister. The sister also testified that she at first thought Crawford had pulled out pepper spray, but it turned out to be a knife. The boyfriend testified that Crawford told him he should not have interfered and that he “should have let her finish.”
In the defense’s opening statement, attorney Elizabeth French, who represented Crawford with attorney Kenneth Chittum, said Crawford’s sister and the boyfriend attacked Crawford when she came home. She got a knife from her pocket and started swinging to defend herself.
“This is a classic self-defense case,” French stated.
Crawford took the stand and testified that she left work and went home after the argument via text message with her sister because she was concerned about the bonus check she was expecting. She then testified that she was attacked. Her sister started pulling her hair – she was wearing a wig – and the boyfriend was behind her and putting a choke hold on her. Crawford said her lip and hand were cut during the struggle.
“Both the alleged victims were quite larger than you?” French asked.
“Yes,” Crawford replied.
Crawford said that she kept a knife and pepper spray on her because she and her children were once attacked when they were living in another state.
McGinnis asked Crawford during his cross-examination why she didn’t call the police after being attacked. Crawford replied that she thought her sister would inform the police.
The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Crawford not guilty, McGinnis said later. The case came down to the credibility of the victims and Crawford’s credibility.
The court listened to all of the motions, all of the evidence, gave it to the jury and the jury rendered a verdict, McGinnis said.
“At the end of the day, the parties made their arguments,” McGinnis said. “The court dealt with all the issues, and the jury rendered a verdict. And justice was done.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.