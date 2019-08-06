PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman was flown to an area hospital Monday after the vehicle she was driving crashed and flipped over along New Hope Road near Princeton.
The crash was reported about 12:15 p.m. near the entrance to Clemson Mobile Home Park on New Hope Road. Units with the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene.
First responders had to extricate Melissa Kay Hodge, no age available, of the Montcalm area from her Ford Focus. A brace and wooden blocks were used to stabilize the overturned vehicle while the extrication was underway. The Princeton Rescue Squad sent a crash truck to the scene.
A landing zone was set up at nearby Glenwood Park so a helicopter ambulance could fly Hodge to a hospital outside the county. Her condition was not immediately available Monday.
Deputy M.R. Lacy with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle was traveling south on New Hope Road when it went into the ditch, was overcorrected, and rolled before coming to rest on its roof. The crash was under investigation Monday.
South and northbound traffic on New Hope Road was halted until the wreckage was cleared away.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
