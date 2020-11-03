I voted

Mercer County vote totals

With 47 of 47 precincts reporting

For President:

Donald Trump — 19,185

Joseph R. Biden — 5,522

Jo Jorgensen — 265

Howie Hawkins — 57

For U.S. Senator:

Shelley Moore Capito — 18,694

Paula Jean Swearengin — 5,236

David Moran — 491

For U.S. House of Representatives:

Carol Miller — 18,512

Hilary Turner — 5,520

For Governor:

Jim Justice — 18,286

Ben Salango — 5,027

Erika Kolenich — 567

Daniel P. “Danny" Lutz Jr. — 281

For Secretary of State:

Mac Warner — 16,589

Natalie Tennant — 7,706

For Auditor:

John “JB” McCuskey — 17,446

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor — 6,124

For Treasurer:

Riley Moore — 15,479

John D. Perdue — 8,584

For Commissioner of Agriculture:

Kent Leonhardt — 17,231

Bob Beach — 6,253

For Attorney General:

Patrick Morrisey — 17,272

Sam Brown Petsonk —6,982

For State Senator (6th District):

Chandler Swope — 21,642

For member House of Delegates 25th District:

Tony Paynter — 1,064

For member House of Delegates 26th District:

Wes R. Payne — 802

Ed Evans — 351

For member House of Delegates 27th District:

Doug Smith — 12,596

Marty Gearheart — 12,549

Joe C. Ellington Jr. — 12,082

Tina Russell — 7,472

For County Commissioner:

Greg Puckett — 17,948

Ronnie Oakley — 5,161

For Prosecuting Attorney:

Brian K. Cochran — 21,794

For Sheriff:

Tommy “T.A.” Bailey — 19,070

Theodore “Teddy" White III — 4,550

For Assessor:

Lyle Cottle — 14,263

Sharon D. Gearhart — 9,765

