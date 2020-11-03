Mercer County vote totals
With 47 of 47 precincts reporting
For President:
Donald Trump — 19,185
Joseph R. Biden — 5,522
Jo Jorgensen — 265
Howie Hawkins — 57
For U.S. Senator:
Shelley Moore Capito — 18,694
Paula Jean Swearengin — 5,236
David Moran — 491
For U.S. House of Representatives:
Carol Miller — 18,512
Hilary Turner — 5,520
For Governor:
Jim Justice — 18,286
Ben Salango — 5,027
Erika Kolenich — 567
Daniel P. “Danny" Lutz Jr. — 281
For Secretary of State:
Mac Warner — 16,589
Natalie Tennant — 7,706
For Auditor:
John “JB” McCuskey — 17,446
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor — 6,124
For Treasurer:
Riley Moore — 15,479
John D. Perdue — 8,584
For Commissioner of Agriculture:
Kent Leonhardt — 17,231
Bob Beach — 6,253
For Attorney General:
Patrick Morrisey — 17,272
Sam Brown Petsonk —6,982
For State Senator (6th District):
Chandler Swope — 21,642
For member House of Delegates 25th District:
Tony Paynter — 1,064
For member House of Delegates 26th District:
Wes R. Payne — 802
Ed Evans — 351
For member House of Delegates 27th District:
Doug Smith — 12,596
Marty Gearheart — 12,549
Joe C. Ellington Jr. — 12,082
Tina Russell — 7,472
For County Commissioner:
Greg Puckett — 17,948
Ronnie Oakley — 5,161
For Prosecuting Attorney:
Brian K. Cochran — 21,794
For Sheriff:
Tommy “T.A.” Bailey — 19,070
Theodore “Teddy" White III — 4,550
For Assessor:
Lyle Cottle — 14,263
Sharon D. Gearhart — 9,765
