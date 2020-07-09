By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has now topped 60 coronavirus cases.
Two more new COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday morning, pushing the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 61, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed.
The number of active virus cases in the county has now climbed to 38. The cumulative tally includes 23 people who have already recovered from the virus and are no longer in quarantine. The majority of the new cases have occurred within the past three weeks.
Three people also were hospitalized in Mercer County within the last two weeks, and one individual — who was not a resident of Mercer County — died at Princeton Community Hospital due to COVID-19 related complications earlier this year during the shutdown period. The state is not counting that case as a Mercer County death since the individual did not live in Mercer County.
The majority of the new cases in Mercer County have involved community spread of the virus with the other half being attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and other out-of-state locations.
So far 4,693 people have been tested to date for the virus in Mercer County, including 695 people between June 29 and July 5, according to the DHHR.
In neighboring Virginia, the cumulative total of virus cases in Buchanan County climbed to 38 Thursday morning. Tazewell County was still holding at seven, along with two cases in Bland and 18 in Giles County.
