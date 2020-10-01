PRINCETON — A student attending one of the Mercer County Technical Education Center’s adult programs was the second confirmed case Wednesday of COVID-19 for Mercer County Public Schools in the last two weeks.
The new positive COVID-19 case was confirmed Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Mercer County Board of Education.
“Students and staff known to be exposed have been notified to quarantine,” schools officials said. “The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.”
This is the second confirmed virus case involving Mercer County Public Schools within the past two weeks. Last week, a bus operator for the school system tested positive for COVID-19, which led to quarantines as well.
Superintendent Deborah Akers said later that between the Mercer County Technical Education and school bus cases, about 20 people went into quarantine.
The technical education center student who tested positive was an adult who is enrolled in one of the center’s adult programs, Akers said.
“There’s no contact with any other students,” she said. “It’s self contained.”
Mercer County Schools had no plans Wednesday to have students at any of its school move completely to remote learning. Whether students continue coming to class or do their learning at home remotely depends on the county’s COVID-19 color code status.
“In West Virginia, if we go into orange or red, that would send the school system into remote,” Akers said. “For a particular school, according to the guidance we have from the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), it’s still up for interpretation. If we have two or more cases in a particular school, then we would be asked to consider remote learning again.”
On Wednesday, the Mercer County Health Department had not received any new confirmed cases, according to a statement from the health department. The county had a total of 463 positive cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.