PRINCETON – The Mercer County Tax Office will be closed until further notice due to COVID, according to an announcement issued Tuesday morning by the Mercer County Commission.
Two employees at the tax office, which is located in the Mercer County Courthouse, have tested positive for the virus and some of the other employees are experiencing symptoms.
Tax payments will be accepted by mail or through the website at https://mercertaxcssiwv.com.
The commission didn't give a date for the reopening of the tax office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.