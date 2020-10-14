PRINCETON — The number of deputies serving Mercer County increased by three Tuesday when new recruits were sworn in before the Mercer County Commission.
Deputies Evan Rose, Lee Beggs and Jeremy Conner were sworn as full-time deputies by County Clerk Verlin Moye during the county commission’s October meeting.
Swearing in the new recruits gives the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department a total of 30 deputies, Chief Deputy Joe Parks said after the ceremony.
A federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant gave the department the money needed to hire three deputies, “and this is a very intensive grant process,” Parks said after the ceremony.
“I have to give (County Administrator) Vicky Reed credit as well. She prepared the grant,” he added.
Parks said he could not state the grant’s total amount.
“This grant will cover all their wages and everything that’s involved with them for the next three years,” Parks said. “On the fourth year, we’ll step back from that and pay half.”
Bringing in younger recruits and training them will help the department, especially as long-serving deputies prepare to retire, Parks stated, adding that he was happy to see “how these guys have stepped up to help the community.”
