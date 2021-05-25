Kenneth Woodson Dickens, Sr., age 81, of Horsepen, VA passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Heritage Hall Health Care in Tazewell, VA. Born May 31, 1939 in Tazewell County, VA, he was a son of the late Jess and Edna Hester Stevenson Dickens. He was a US Army Veteran, a retired coal miner and m…