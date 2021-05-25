By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has quietly surpassed another unwanted pandemic milestone.
On Tuesday, the county's cumulative total of coronavirus cases to date crossed the 5,000 infections threshold. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the cumulative total of coronavirus cases — from the beginning of the pandemic to the present — has climbed to 5,015 in Mercer County. That's up from 4,999 cumulative cases on Monday.
Of that number, 3,319 involve confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another 1,696 cases are considered probable for COVID-19.
Of the 5,015 infections to date, 117 of the cases have involved deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Of that number, 44 of the virus-related deaths have come from nursing homes, according to the DHHR.
It's unknown how many of the 5,015 infections to date involved individuals who were asymptomatic, which means they showed no signs or symptoms of the virus, or how many involved individuals with symptoms that were serious enough to require hospitalization.
Active virus cases in Mercer County have been hovering in the 300 range for several weeks now. The DHHR says 96 new cases have been reported in Mercer County in the last seven days with the bulk of those infections coming from individuals in the 30 to 39 age group.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County stood at 309, which is down from 318 active cases on Monday.
The Mercer County Health Department is still reporting a cumulative total of 34 cases of the more contagious United Kingdom variant. Of that number, it was not immediately clear Tuesday how many of the U.K. variant cases were still considered active. While 34 cases may seem high, neighboring Raleigh County is still higher with 108 U.K. variant cases being reported to date, along with two cases of the California variant, according to DHHR data.
Vaccination rates in Mercer County are still low. According to the DHHR, 22,684 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date in Mercer County with 66.9 percent of those doses going to individuals in the age 65 and older category.
