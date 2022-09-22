BLUEFIELD — One student driver hit a pedestrian, but managed to avoid hitting a deer. Police pulled over another student who was driving too slowly, and other managed to flip over her car.
Fortunately, all of these roadway incidents happened in a simulator.
The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) brought its DUI Simulator to PikeView High School last Tuesday and stopped Wednesday at Bluefield High School.
The program gives student drivers the chance to experience different driving conditions and scenarios. Students drive the simulated car down roads they could encounter in West Virginia.
And the simulator’s computer shows them how their braking and steering are affected as blood alcohol levels increase.
A student hit a pedestrian, lost control and had a fiery crash as Dan Pickens, DUI Simulator coordinator explained the system’s benefits.
“We’ve put this thing together to take to all the high schools to give them a firsthand, real world learning tool on why we tell them not to drink and drive,” he said.
Sophomore Robert Workman walked away after he hit a simulated pedestrian and had a simulated crash after the device boosted his simulated blood alcohol level.
“It’s kind of difficult, how to steer the wheel and stay focused on the road,” he said, adding that hitting a pedestrian despite his efforts was “terrible.”
Another sophomore, Mandy Hancock, hit a pedestrian and a dog while under simulated DUI, and junior Ezra Keller flipped the car.
“I didn’t like how I could barely steer,” Hancock said. “I tried to go the correct way, but it felt like I was doing the opposite.”
“The faster you go, the drunker you get,” Keller remarked.
Slowing down didn’t help very much.
“I got pulled over,” said junior Samantha Smith. “I was going too slow. I think that’s what it was.”
Driver Education teacher Ernie Gilliard watched while his students navigated the simulator’s roads. The terrain was very much like southern West Virginia with its curving mountain roads, wildlife and often unpredictable conditions. Student drivers had to contend with everything from snow, stopped school buses, work crews and deer trotting into oncoming traffic.
“This is an excellent replica of the roads of West Virginia,” Gilliard said as another student tried his skills behind the simulator’s wheel.
The simulator gives students a way to learn about the costs of DUI without the lessons being driven home by life-threatening experiences or fatal crashes.
“They’re getting a cost-free way to learn about driving under the influence,” Gilliard said.
“The DUI Simulator is in great demand and since 2010, the WVABCA has attended over 700 events and 65,791 people, mostly students, have driven the simulator,” said WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton. “By engaging youth in this interactive manner, we are better able to provide valuable tools to combat underage drinking distractive driving.”
Funding for the DUI Simulator and trailer is provided by State Farm, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“State Farm has provided grant funding for many years to the WVABCA, and we are excited to continue our support of the programs offered by the WVABCA to keep our roadways safe and educate teens about the dangers of underage drinking and risky driving behavior,” said Lan Martin, vice president of agency sales for State Farm.
