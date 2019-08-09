PRINCETON — Students throughout Mercer County welcomed the 2019-2020 school year Thursday with open arms and excitement.
Ready to get back to class, and back to their daily routines, students hit the classrooms in an ambitious way. Mercer County is the first county in the area to return to school.
“We had a fantastic day and we have a lot of excited kiddos,” Mercer Elementary School Principal Kelli Stanley said, “We had a lot of hugs on our first day.”
At Mercer Elementary, students are welcoming their new school year with a Wizard of Oz theme. Stanley said teachers wore, “their ruby red slippers,” and the auditorium was decorated to fit the theme.
To begin the student’s day, teachers read their classrooms sections of the Wizard of Oz while the students ate their breakfast meal, according to Stanley. Along with this fitting their theme of “There’s no place like Mercer School,” it also gets students excited to get to school in the morning.
At Princeton Senior High School, students are also looking forward to the new year so much that there is a “buzz in the air,” according to principal Tom Adkins.
“The students are excited to be back,” Adkins said.
Starting their year off on a positive note, the seniors of the school hosted a senior tailgate on Thursday morning. Here students met before school and reconnected after the summer break. According to Adkins, this is arranged by the senior class themselves.
As for enrollment numbers the high school is, “Down quite a bit,” according to Adkins. The overall number of students has fallen roughly 70 students this year, Adkins said.
Across the county, in Bluefield, students are also excited to start their classes.
“I’ve seen a lot of excitement today. The students are excited to be back to school and see their friends,” Bluefield High School Principal Michael Collins said. “I’ve seen some students that are tired from having to get up early again though.”
According to Collins, students associated with the student government approached him regarding pep rallies. The school has already been planning big events such as Meet the Beavers and the annual Beaver-Graham game.
As for enrollment, Bluefield High School is up in numbers from last year staying right at 600 students. According to Collins, the school has had new students enter the school due to families moving or transferring over.
