Mercer County students are among the eight from southern West Virginia who have become regional winners of the West Virginia Attorney General’s seventh Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness about prescription painkiller abuse.
Local winners include Lukas Jenkins and Shelby Worrell of Glenwood School, Olivia Belcher of Montcalm Elementary School, and Jaci Mills of Spanishburg Elementary School, the Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
Other regional winners included Skylar Adkins of Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County and Evee Matheny, Maci Marcum and Jace Collier of Lenore PK-8 School in Mingo County.
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives, and our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change—these entries really showcase the tremendous talent of our elementary and middle school participants,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “These artworks underscore the impact of the opioid epidemic on our young students. They are growing up in a time when drug abuse runs rampant. Our hope is their artwork will bring about greater awareness and a renewed commitment to change.”
The Attorney General’s Office received a total of 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 65 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runner up will be announced soon. That winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
