Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Giles, Pulaski, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1259 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Blue Lick Creek, Bluestone River, Brush Creek, Big Spring Branch, Adair Run, Bratton Branch, Blue Spring Creek, Bentley Branch, Altoona Branch, Back Creek and Broad Hollow Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bluefield... Bland... Princeton... Tazewell... Pearisburg... Narrows... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. &&