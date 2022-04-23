BLUEFIELD — Mercer County will be showcased during the Economic Mobility Leadership Network event starting Sunday with guests from around the country.
Sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo), the three-day event, April 24-27. will be based at Pipestem State Park but participants will be immersed into the county.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also on the national board of NACo, organized and is hosting the leadership network meeting.
“I am expecting about 20 people,” he said, with those participants coming from states as far away as Florida, Arizona, Washington State, Wisconsin and New York.
“This has been a very tight network,” he said of the participants. “I have been involved in this network since late 2018.”
Puckett has attended these events in Oregon, Minnesota and Salt Lake City, but he said this one is unique because it is the first true rural setting and it also brings participants outside four walls into the communities.
Organizing it has been a “heavy lift,” he said, but Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau, has been a big help because she has attended a network event before.. A team of other county leaders in economic mobility are on board as well.
“It is a true team effort, a collaboration among people in Mercer County who have certain skill sets that help make our community better,” he said. “It all fits together for one unique experience.”
Puckett said guests will be arriving Sunday and staying at the McKeever Lodge at Pipestem.
The event will kick off Sunday evening with a reception at the lodge as well as a “fireside chat” with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
On Monday, guests will visit Bramwell via Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) and on the way hear remarks about rural transportation by John Reeves, BAT general manager.
While in Bramwell, they will hear a presentation on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System by Executive Directors Jeff Lusk and learn about the history of Bramwell from Mayor Lou Stoker.
Lunch will be served at the Bramwell Corner Shop and then guests will have a choice of a tour of Bramwell homes or a ride on the ATV trail.
During the afternoon, they will visit Gary Bowling’s House of Art “Thin Dime Tour,” the Bluefield Arts Canter, hear presentations by Jim Spencer, executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) and Erin Moos with Intuit, then tour Intuit’s Prosperity Hub.
The day will be capped off with a buffet dinner at the Granada Theater with a keynote speech by Dr. Lyle Roelofs, president of Berea College (Kentucky).
On Tuesday morning, guests will participate in a panel discussion on substance abuse disorder, mental health, and physical health and mobility.
Members of the panel include Karen Bowling, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, WVU Medicine, and President and CEO, Princeton Community Hospital; Lisa Jones, Executive Director of Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center; and Linda Hutchens, CEO of Bluefield Health Association.
After that, they will visit Camp Creek State Park and hear remarks on local tourism by Null.
The group will have lunch at the Gardner Center then hear several speakers, including Commissioner Bill Archer, Economic Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias Jeff Dissibbio and Region 1 Planning & Development Council Executive Director Jason Roberts.
On Tuesday afternoon, they will visit the “haunted amusement park” in Spanishburg, the Mercer County Courthouse and the Mercer Street Grassroots District in Princeton.
A dinner at the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company on Tuesday night will also include an “Entrepreneurial Spirit” panel discussion with owner/brewer Matthew Barnett and Will Lambert, owner/brewer of the Blue Ridge Bee Company.
The meeting will conclude Wednesday morning with an Action Plan Workshop presented by Tim Shaw, Associate Director of Policy, Aspen Institute Financial Security Program and closing remarks by Puckett and Katie Sullivan, program manager of NACo’s Resilient Economies & Communities.
Themes of the event include Economic development and mobility in rural communities; effectively leveraging partnerships to address limitations in county authority and budget; the arts as an economic and community driver; and the intersections of economic mobility with mental health and substance use disorders.
Puckett said those attending will learn about local circumstances, challenges and efforts to foster economic mobility in Mercer County.
Other goals include sharing mobility and equitable economic recovery solutions among county leaders and engaging with local and national experts on promising practices and in workshop model.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.