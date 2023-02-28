PRINCETON – The Mercer County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday about a new scam in which callers impersonating members of the department tell potential victims that they could be arrested unless they pay a fee.
The sheriff's department has received reports of scammers spoofing the department's actual telephone number and posing as Lt. S. A. Sommers or other deputies. The scammers tell victims that they have a warrant or have been indicted and must pay a fee to avoid being arrested.
At no time will the Mercer County Sheriff's Department ever request payment for a fee to avoid arrest over the phone, according to a statement issued by the department.
"With all scams, please refrain from providing your personal and financial information from unsolicited or unconfirmed entities, either over the phone, email, or text messages," according to investigators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.