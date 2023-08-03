BLUEFIELD – The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about the location of a missing teen who was last seen on July 30.
Tajay Gene Crockett Jr., 14, was last seen on July 30 in the Brushfork area, according to a statement from the AWARE Foundation, Inc.
Crockett has reddish-brown hair, brown eyes and stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and two different pairs of shoes.
Anyone with information about Crockett's whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy M.J. Mikles with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364.
