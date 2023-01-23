PRINCETON – The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
Dwayne Anthony Palmer, 36, was last seen on Jan. 20 at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road near Princeton. He was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab with a custom bed cover that matches the color of the vehicle.
The vehicle has Virginia registration UHG-8181. He has been entered into the NCIC, (National Crime Information Center) as missing.
Anyone with information can contact Lt. S.A. Sommers at 304-425-8911 or ssommers@wvmcs.org.
