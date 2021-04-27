PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Princeton woman.
Amy Huffman, 51, was last seen Monday at 4 a.m. at her residence on Marie Lane in Princeton.
According to information provided, she suffers from Parkinson’s Disease and cannot be without her medication.
She left in her black 2014 Jeep Cherokee with WV tag #0447.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Joe Parks said they are making pleas for her to contact her family.
She is 5’9” with blonde hair and green/gray eyes and weighs 270 pounds.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-487-8364.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.