A Silver Alert was issued Thursday after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department received a report about a missing senior citizen.
Floyd Henry Garrett, 72, of Princeton was last seen on Service Road in Princeton at about 11:56 a.m. and at the Little General Store in Ghent.
Garrett is a white male with white hair and a thin build. It was unknown what type of clothes he was wearing, according to the alert.
Garrett may be traveling in a U-Haul truck, license plate AZ AL89770 towing a black Ford Lightning, LA C266270. The vehicle was last seen on Interstate 77 traveling from Mercer County to Raleigh County.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Floyd Garrett can contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department by calling 304-425-8911. The investigating officer is Lt. Steven A. Sommers.
Law enforcement are working to get a photograph of Garrett. However, a photo is not currently available at this time.
