PRINCETON — Stopping at a local car dealership was on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department agenda Tuesday after the county commission approved more than $300,000 for buying and equipping six new deputy’s cruisers.
The Mercer County Commission met in special session Tuesday morning to consider purchasing six new police vehicles and equipment. County Administrator Vicky Reed told the commission that the department was seeking $303,013 to buy six new Ford Explorers and $40,642 for the vehicles’ equipment. The total is $343,655.
Reed said that U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had approved $300,000 from the Congressional Discretionary Fund to help fund new sheriff’s department cruisers, but the funding will not be released until Nov. 30 and the cruisers are available now.
“And if we don’t get them, somebody else will get them,” Reed said.
Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said that the cruisers, which will be Ford Explorers, are hard to get. Funding for new equipment is necessary because current cruisers’ equipment, except for radios, won’t fix newer Ford Explorers because their body style has been changed.
Commissioner Gene Buckner made the motion to approve $303,013 for new cruisers and $40,642 to equip them. The funding will come out of the county’s Budget Stabilization Fund. The commissioners approved the motion unanimously.
Reed said the $300,000 in Congressional funding can be held until next year to help pay for more new deputies’ cruisers.
Christian said the new cruisers will be purchased from Ramey Ford.
“Today,” he replied after being asked when the new cruisers would arrive. “The sooner, the better.”
“That’s the extent of our business for today,” County Commission President Bill Archer said when the meeting was adjourned. “Happy motoring.”
