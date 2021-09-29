PRINCETON — An arrest, an overdose or a mental hygiene problem often leaves a family upset and in need of help, but the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department now has somebody ready to help find the services they need.
Charles Truckenmiller, a former Mercer County deputy, started Tuesday as the department’s new service coordinator.
Truckenmiller said that he was a deputy sheriff from 1995 to 2003. Before then, he was a corrections officer at Mercer County Courthouse’s jail before the regional jail system opened. He has also been a Mercer County 911 dispatcher. After leaving the sheriff’s department, he worked for the Boy Scouts of America for 16 years and later for the U.S. Postal Service.
As the service coordinator, he will help connect people with the human services they need after an arrest or other incident.
“There’s a lot of different services available in Mercer County from people needing help getting off drugs to people not having enough food for their kids or needing heat or anything like that,” Truckenmiller said. “There’s a lot of services available, but the majority of people don’t know how to get to those services or think that they might not qualify or they think they’ve got to jump through too many hoops to get to those services. So that’s what I’m going to be doing, making the connection between the services available to the people needing those services.”
Truckenmiller said that when he was a deputy, he often saw situations when a family’s breadwinner was arrested, leaving the people left at home in need of help.
“A lot of times we’d arrest somebody and we’d know that the mom’s left at home. She doesn’t work and she has three or four kids running around,” he said. “The breadwinner for the house is going to jail and they’d have no services, and back then there wasn’t much we could do about it but refer them to DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) and hope somebody would get in touch with them.”
“The biggest issue is the mental health issues also,: he said. “There was not a lot you could really do back then. In the late 90s, you could hope that you could give them a hospital if they wanted to go to it and tell them to keep calling, and hopefully six months down the road they would get somebody. The mental health has improved so much in the last 20 years.”
Being the services coordinator is more than aiding a person who has been arrested.
“It’s the people left behind, the collateral damage, the people who are left behind without that person there,” Truckenmiller said. “If that person is on drugs, there’s a good chance their significant other is also on drugs also; so they’re not getting arrested, but they’re still going to need services.”
There are potential benefits and cost savings, said Beth Bailey of Community Connections, Inc.. The agency has been helping the sheriff’s office establish the new position.
When a traumatic event such as a parent being arrested occurs, its impact on a child can be reduced; early intervention reduces the chances for problems later when that child is an adult, she said.
“There’s a lot of cost savings down the road because these are prevention efforts. It takes a long time for prevention efforts to show up as dollars, but they do,” Bailey said.
Since the program is new, the department is still working out its standard operating procedure, Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said.
“Especially here at the beginning, we’re probably going to have him on call quite a bit,” Christian stated. “We don’t know what affect we’re going to have, but if we can save a few people, then we’re a success.”
The position’s first year is being funded by a grant from the Marshall University Research Corporation, Bailey said. The following two years will be funded through a mental health grant with Southern Highlands Mental Health Center.
“For the public, this may look like another program designed to – in the public’s eye – assist criminals,” Christian said. “That’s not what this is about. If you’re a violent criminal or you’re somebody just wanting to use the system to get out your legal issues, this isn’t the program for you. We’re out to help people who want help; the families that need help that can’t get help. That’s what we’re here for.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
