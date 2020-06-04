PRINCETON — A $375,000 federal grant will allow the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to add three more deputies to its force, the Mercer County Commission announced Wednesday.
The grant is part of almost $400 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. The U.S. Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to a press release from the Justice Department.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $375,000 grant as part of this program, County Administrator Vicky Reed said Wednesday.
Reed said the grant will be used to hire three new deputies.
Sheriff Tommy Bailey said the department will be testing potential recruits this Saturday, June 6.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications through June 6, the same day as the physical agility test at Concord University in Athens. Applicants must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and a physical examination before taking the agility test.
U.S. Department of Justice officials said the COPS Office received almost 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions. Applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem and explain how the funding would be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem.
