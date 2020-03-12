LASHMEET — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of two people.
According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, officers are currently investigating the shooting death of two people on Reese Harmon Ridge Road in Lashmeet.
Multiple deputies were on scene Thursday morning at a house in a residential area of Reese Harmon Ridge Road.
As of Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Bailey said authorities are currently looking for a suspect in the case.
Parks said there are two deaths and that investigators are on the scene.
Mercer County 911 received the call 6:33 a.m. about a shooting at Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the Lashmeet area, according to a dispatcher.
The Princeton Rescue Squad also was on scene.
The investigation is continuing.
More details will be published as soon as they become available.
