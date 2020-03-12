LASHMEET — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of two people.
According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, officers are currently investigating the shooting death of two people on Reese Harmon Ridge Road in Lashmeet.
Multiple deputies were on scene Thursday morning at a house in a residential area of Reese Harmon Ridge Road.
The Princeton Rescue Squad also was on scene.
The investigation is continuing.
More details will be published as soon as they become available.
