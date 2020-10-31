PRINCETON — Mercer County shattered a previous early voting record Friday, and there is still one more day for voting early in West Virginia and Virginia before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Today is the last day for early voting in both West Virginia and Virginia. County offices were busying preparing for Election Day while the number of early votes continued to rise. In Mercer County, the Mercer County Courthouse precinct alone had served 372 voters as of 2:30 p.m., according to Chief Voter Registrar Marie Hill.
County Clerk Verlin Moye expected to see the county break an early voting record.
“I’m happy to report that we have been extremely busy with early voting,” Moye said Friday. “In 2008, we had 4,668 ballots cast during the early voting period and as of 3 p.m. (Friday), we’ve netted a total of 10,103 ballots cast.”
By the end of voting Friday, Mercer County had a total of 10,361 votes, Hill said. Almost 3,500 absentee ballots had been mailed out.
Polling places have seen a steady stream of voters.
“At the courthouse, I’ve noticed anywhere from four to 10 voters consistently waiting since we began voting on the (Oct.) 21,” Moye stated. “Because we have a relatively short ballot, the lines move quickly. I recently received notice from the Secretary of States’ Office that we’re on schedule for the largest West Virginia voter turnout in history. It is safe to say that this trend is nationwide.”
Work is underway to prepare polling places for the Nov. 3 election.
“After Saturday, we will continue preparing for Election Day,” Moye said. “We’re still receiving and processing absentee ballots and making our last- minute preparations.”
Moye reminded the public about state regulations which will be in place on Election Day:
• No person other than election officers, authorized press, and voters may be within 100 feet of a polling place entrance.
• No electioneering is allowed within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling place. This includes hats, shirts, buttons, badges and papers. Private property is excluded. Polling places are politically-neutral zones.
• Any type of disorder, menace, fraud or intimidation is strictly prohibited at the polls.
“To prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, we ask that voters practice social distancing and wear their masks. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 and close at 7:30 p.m. Polling place locations can be found at www.mercervotes.com or by calling 304-487-8338, and 8339. Your vote is your voice, let it be heard,” Moye said.
In West Virginia, early polls will be open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mercer County’s four early polling places are at the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton.
• Herb Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive in Bluefield.
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
In Monroe County, County Clerk Donald Evans said that as of the close of business Friday, the county’s two early polling places had served 2,245 voters. This was breaking county records.
“With both our early voting places, we’ve had lines at times,” he recalled. “Ours weren’t too long, thank goodness, but that’s pretty unusual for us.”
Monroe County’s early polling places are at Peterstown Town Hall and at the 911 Center outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Union.
In McDowell County, Elections Supervisor Crystal Greer said that the county clerk’s office had served 676 voters as of Friday.
“We had 543 absentee ballots, and 432 of them have been returned already,” she stated.
The county’s early polling place is at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch.
In Tazewell County, Va., about 6,637 county residents had cast their votes as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Tazewell County Voter Registration Office. Another 548 people had voted by 3 p.m. Friday.
Tazewell County’s early polling place is located at 2848 Riverside Drive in North Tazewell, Va. The poll is open today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
