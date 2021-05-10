PRINCETON — New business registrations in Mercer County and across other parts of West Virginia are a sign of increasing economic activity as the Mountain State and neighboring Virginia start relaxing their COVID-19 precautions, according local business
This last week, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office announced that it had registered 1,718 new businesses statewide during the month of April, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Mercer County, which saw 58 new business registrations, was among the counties that had notable growth, Warner said.
Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 17 new businesses, a 2.99 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Boone, Tucker and Webster counties also had notable growth during the month.
A total of 15 new business entities registered in Boone County in April 2021. In Tucker County, 16 businesses registered. Webster County registered six new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 14,843 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2020, to April 30 this year. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 20.57 percent growth rate for the year, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
John O’Neal, executive director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, said it was good to see the new business registrations because that means people are creating or intending to create economic activity. The county’s development authority has had more inquiries about seeking assistance such as learning about grants and loans that can help a new small business get established.
“I would agree that I have seen an increase in the number of people reaching out to us with interest in trying to do something,” O’Neal said. “People are emerging from what was a pause.”
Now people are starting to feel better about the economy now that some COVID-19 precautions are being relaxed, he added.
“They’re moving ahead with the plans they had before COVID,” O’Neal stated. “Some of it is related to the governors in both West Virginia and Virginia easing the lockdown restrictions. Some businesses in the restaurant world could not survive on 50 percent seating. People are moving forward now that we’re losing these lockdown restraints.”
Jeff Disibbio, executive director and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said that he thought business activity was increasing “across the board” as the pandemic restrictions have relaxed. Other activities that are reappearing, such as the upcoming 2021 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, will help stimulate the economy, too.
This year’s festival will be a 10-day event at Bluefield City Park beginning Friday, June 4, and continuing through Sunday, June 13. The festival will adhere to all virus rules that are in effect at the time.
Disibbio said other outdoor events that have reopened across the South are seeing “a tremendous increase” in the numbers of people coming to participate. He expected this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival to do well, too.
“And this will be the first time we extended it for two weekends,” he added. “We anticipate some good numbers.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
