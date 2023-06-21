By GREG JORDAN
PRINCETON – It’s hard for students to focus on their lessons when they’re too hungry to think, but a new program is bringing fresh food to the homes of children who have a hard time getting it still have some openings.
Several organizations have come together to make delivering food to children in need possible, said Alyssa Crawford, ICARE (Integrative Collaborative Assistance Resources Education) facilitator for Mercer County Schools.
“Save the Children provided the opportunity to design and implement a creative approach to address child hunger,”Crawford said. “Through a collaborative partnership with Save the Children, Mountaineer Food Bank, DoorDash and Mercer County Schools, together we’re working to help provide healthy food and make that accessible to our families most in need.”
While going to a grocery store is routine for many families, it’s a challenge for ones lacking a car or any other way to reach one.
“Because we live in a rural area a lot of our parents, especially if they don’t have vehicles, they have trouble getting to the grocery store,” said Sherry Bradley, a social worker at Bluefield Middle School. “So getting fresh food is a problem for a lot of our families, so this program is actually different in that provides fresh meat, produce. That’s the significance of this current program.”
Human service agencies and nonprofit organizations offer food to people in need, but transportation is still an issue for some of them.
“A lot of our families will go to food banks and we’re very grateful for those,” Bradley said. “Fresh food and produce and meat are not generally things they get, so this program is wonderful because it will bring it to them and they also get food that can be cooked. We also have a lot of grandparents talking care of children these days. Sometimes it seems more often than not we have grandparents, and grandparents often like to cook a meal from scratch, so this also allows for that.”
“I think with the last delivery we had milk, eggs, so it’s very nice, yes,” Crawford added. “For our involvement and Mercer County Schools, if a child is focused on hunger, they can’t focus on learning.”
People who join DoorDash to deliver meals from restaurants are now providing that same service to get fresh food to children.
“Save the Children had this grant. Mountaineer Food Bank was one of the people who were awarded that grant,” Crawford said. “There were five in our nation. It is just an innovative way to address child hunger, so they used those funds to help pay for DoorDashers. There’s an arrangement there where we don’t pay the full price. What’s interesting is we even have some of our DoorDashers who are making money by delivering these boxes of food and they’re also receiving them; so that’s a really way the program has affected people.”
The Healthful Harvest in Speedway allows the program to use its parking lot to pack boxes. Volunteers pack the boxes and Mountaineer Food Bank brings the food. Then the DoorDashers pick up the packages and deliver them, Crawford said. Food packages are distributed one to two times a month.
“We hope to expand that next year, but so far as of today we’ve had five distributions,” she recalled. “We have distributed 34,887 pounds of food. We’ve served 455 children, 811 people, a 170 Mercer County student families and recently we helped a family affected by the flooding and got them signed up for the Extra Mile program, which is very close to the next delivery date. They lost everything.”
The schools’ social workers have helped tell families about the new program.
“I think a vital part of this has been the student support staff at the schools,” Crawford said. “Because we are targeting families that have lack of transportation, and we need our social workers in the schools that know those families to help us identify them, reach out to them, help to do surveys so we know. We don’t want to give food to anybody who doesn’t have a stove that we would need to outsource and find. The social workers are a very crucial part of this.”
At Bluefield Middle School, Bradley sent fliers home with the students.
“I specifically sent out fliers to every family in the schools,” she said. “Bluefield Middle between 450 and 500 students at any one time so it’s really hard for me to get to know all of the families. In this situation, I relied on giving fliers out and offering assistance to some who needed.”
Bradley let families know that she was ready to help them fill out applications if they didn’t have internet access or had trouble with reading.
“I made sure they were aware I could help them apply if needed,” she said. “Most of our families I think applied online.”
The first food box deliveries were made on March 17, Crawford said.
“We did one delivery in March, two in April, one in May and we’ll have two in June,” she added. “We have 170 families enrolled and we can do 200, so we have a little bit more room there.”
Families interested in signing up for the program can contact Crawford at 304-431-1205.
