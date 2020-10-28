PRINCETON — Mercer County students will not return to classrooms at least through Nov. 3. The school system posted the update this morning.
“Due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and continued staffing issues, Mercer County Schools will remain on remote learning through Election Day, November 3rd,” the post said. “A determination will be made early next week about a return date for in-person learning.”
Schools also reported two additional positive Covid-19 cases at Bluefield Middle School.
The rise in positive cases in the school system and subsequent quarantining last week led to the decision to go to remote learning only.
The county also is now gold on the County Alert System, which requires free testing being offered within 48 hours of the designation.
Free drive-through testing will be available Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cases have been rising throughout the area. Mercer County reached a total cumulative number of 813 Tuesday. Tazewell County is now at 519 with a jump in hospitalizations from 19 to 25 this week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.