PRINCETON – Mercer County Schools will be offering school bus transportation for day care centers in the county when schools open, the board of education announced Thursday.
In July, Mercer County Schools suspended bus transportation to day cares to alleviate over-crowding on buses due to students who rode afternoon buses that were not their regular run, according to statement released by the Mercer County Board of Education.
Transportation to day care facilities will be offered when West Virginia's schools open on Sept. 8, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
As the first day of school approaches, many students have signed up for the virtual school option which frees up space on some buses. Mercer County School’s Transportation Department studied bus routes, reconfigured those that could be changed, and moved two bus drivers from part time to full time to accommodate these children and their families, according to the school system's announcement.
"We added two more bus drivers and reorganized some routes to make sure buses were not overcrowded," Harrison said.
Students will be transported to day cares within their school’s district. For example, students who attend Princeton elementary schools can be transported to day cares that are on their bus’s normal route in Princeton. A Princeton elementary school student could not ride a bus to a Bluefield or Athens day care.
The new bus routes are on the Mercer County Schools’ website: https://boe.merc.k12.wv.us/ and will be published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on Aug. 23. Any questions or concerns may be directed to the Mercer County Schools’ Transportation Department at 304-487-2250.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
