PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools officials announced Wednesday that all of the county’s schools will be hosting summer learning programs for their students over the next few weeks.
The goal of these programs is to focus on closing achievement gaps in math and reading as well as provide enrichment activities in science, theater, art, physical education and more. Middle and high schools will provide credit recovery in addition to enrichment for students who require it. according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
The Mercer County Technical Education Center will provide CTE hours for their students and host elementary and middle school students to learn about the multitude of programs available to them when they are in high school, Harrison said. Activities ranging from space-themed reading and math lessons, art, music, crafts and outdoor fitness will be available.
“All schools are doing something, PreK through 12,” she stated.
A chart listing the activities planned for each school’s summer program will be on the Mercer County Schools Facebook page.
Students participating in their school’s summer program will be provided breakfast and lunch. Limited bus transportation will be available, Harrison stated. The bus route schedule will be released once it is finalized.
Parents and guardians interested in enrolling a child in his or her school’s summer program can contact their child’s school. Harrison said that families are being contacted by their schools about enrollment, and many of the schools have enrollment forms on their Facebook pages.
