PRINCETON — Virtual learning is being offered to Mercer County students this coming school year, so an informational meeting has been scheduled for families with questions about using this option.
Current Mercer County students, homeschooled students, private school students and families new to Mercer County are invited to attend an informational meeting regarding the virtual school option for the 2022-2023 school year, according to an announcement Thursday from Mercer County Schools
The meeting will be held on Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Seminar Center of the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton.
Applications for virtual education are being accepted from Aug. 15 through Aug. 24. Applications will be turned in at the schools where the students are enrolled.
Mercer County will be using Proximity Learning, which was used in the 2021-2022 school year. Proximity offers live instruction five days a week. Students will be required to log into courses and participate daily. Classes in Mercer County begin Aug. 26.
Ashley Vaughn, coordinator of assessment, virtual home school and general programs for Mercer County Schools, said that for sixth through eighth grade students, virtual learning allows them to participate in state-sanctioned athletic events. It also provides students with course options.
“Of course, COVID is still a concern,” she said. “And there’s also the Hope Scholarship in the news that has been declared unconstitutional; it allows another option just for those families who are kind of in limbo in whether that scholarship will be allowable this year or choose another school option.”
During the Aug. 3 meeting, parents will be able to ask their questions about virtual learning.
“We can go over course options, the scheduling, give an overview of what the typical day looks like for the typical student,” Vaughn said. “And also discuss any scheduling concerns. We do allow students from home school and private school to participate in the virtual program. Up to 49 percent of their program can be through our virtual learning program.”
When students switched to virtual learning in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, food packages were provides for students who ate breakfast and lunch at their schools.
“Right now, we have been told that the meals packages will not be provided,” Vaughn said. “We don’t know if that will change with the situation with COVID, but right now meals are not an option.”
Students being signed up for virtual education must meet the following criteria:
• Be enrolled in Mercer County Schools, grades K-12.
• Parents must apply for the virtual program.
• Students must have access to consistent, daily internet service.
• Students have not been retained due to failure of virtual coursework.
• Students have not been returned to in-person instruction due to lack of progress.
• Students cannot have fallen behind the 9th grade cohort while participating in a virtual program.
• Students must have a recommended change of placement from the Student Assistance Team, 504 Committee, Individualized Education Plan Team or English Learner Committee.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.