PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools will switch to remote learning on Thursday and return to classrooms on Sept. 27.
Amy Harrison, information and data specialist for the school system, said Wednesday morning the reasons for the change relate to several COVID-related factors.
“We have three schools in outbreak status, cases in the county are rising and our health care is strained," she said. “The Mercer County Health Department recommended we go remote for 10 days to try to decrease exposure.”
The school system made the decision Tuesday night, posting that “under the guidance of the Mercer County Health Department, Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning beginning, Thursday, September 16th through Friday, September 24th. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, September 27th.”
All sports games and practices are postponed during the remote learning period.
Teachers and staff will report to school as usual.
According to the school system, teachers will ensure students have the devices they need for remote learning today.
“If your child is currently quarantined, contact the school to arrange pick up of their device if he or she doesn't already have it,” the post said.
The school system said daily meals may be picked up from schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week.
After that, multi-day meal packs will be available for pick-up. Virtual student meal pack pick up times will remain as previously scheduled.
If a student was absent when devices were given out, please contact the school to arrange for pick-up.
Mercer County, as well as the state, continues to see a rapid increase in the number of active COVID Delta variant cases and county officials held a press conference Monday saying the health care system is in a crisis situation in treating patients because of the influx of COVID cases.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
