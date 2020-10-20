PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools is moving to all remote learning due to a signficant uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to a statement released Tuesday by the Mercer County Board of Education, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County and the resulting number of staff ordered to quarantine has resulted in the inability to adequately staff schools and properly supervise students.
“Therefore, Mercer County Schools will be providing instruction through 100 percent remote learning for all students effective Wednesday, October 21st through Friday, October 30th,” the statement said. “Mercer County Schools will re-evaluate when the West Virginia Department of Education metric map comes out on October 31st and an announcement detailing school schedules will be posted.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.