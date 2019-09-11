PRINCETON — Whether the county could receive any rollover funds from the Mercer County Schools excess levy was a question asked Tuesday during the monthly Mercer County Commission meeting.
Superintendent Deborah Akers spoke to the commissioners about the special election Nov. 2 for the excess school levy. The current levy, which has lasted for five years, expires in June 30, 2020.
“One of the questions I normally get is why we do it on a special election rather than the primary election in May,” Akers said, adding that the school system’s budget must be done by March 2020, so getting the public’s approval cannot wait until the primary election in May 2020.
Akers said the excess levy has been in place for more than 50 years and the new levy will keep the current rate in place.
“It does not raise the rates at all,” she stated. “Let me talk a little bit about what it entails.”
Keeping the excess levy in place helps the school system supplement salaries for teachers, staff, and service personnel, Akers stated, so keeping the levy in place is important in light of teacher shortages.
“We have many vacancies we cannot fill,” she said.
The new excess levy is written so teachers and other staff will receive “a slight pay increase.” The excess levy also helps provide free textbooks, keep school technology up to date, alternative education programs for special students who need smaller settings, and helps public libraries, Akers said. Excess levy funds help extracurricular activities, helps proves school buses to sporting events, and helps to pay coaches.
“Our coaches salaries – it’s hard to call them salaries because we don’t pay them very much – we haven’t adjusted those for many, many, many years, so there’s funds there to be able to adjust those salaries,” she stated.
Excess levy funds are spent on maintaining schools, too, Akers said.
“We have schools built in the 80s that need placement roofs,” she stated, adding that Glenwood School’s roof is being replaced at a cost of $3 million. The money goes into new school construction as well. Maintenance , custodial supplies, general maintenance and utility costs are paid through the excess levy as well.
“As you know, technology is being upgraded all the time, and if you don’t keep it upgraded, it becomes useless,” Akers said. Security is another item.
“Our school security, there’s dollars in there for that,” she stated, explaining how the money helps pay for security cameras, retired police officers to work in local schools, and contract with the Princeton Police Department to provide security at Princeton schools.
“That’s how it’s divided up,” Akers said of the excess levy. “The same categories as we’ve had in the past, with the exception of the alternative program. We’ve redistributed the funds somewhat so we can give a pay raise to our professional and our service personnel, and anticipate a pay raise for our coaches.”
The commissioners had questions about whether any extra money the excess levy raises could go back to the county’s general fund.
“In the current levy what I see is that every dollar that comes into the county, about 77 cents go to the school system,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “I’m not saying we don’t support schools. I’m saying it’s very difficult when we’re trying to train these young people not to have jobs when they get out of school. I fully support the school system.”
“Please understand I come from a family of teachers...however, I will tell you is we need to move forward in a good direction where we’ve got more money for economic development, we’ve got more money to do all the other things we have, and we don’t have it,” he said. “And that’s struggle. It’s not that I don’t support the kids, but I have a difficult time supporting a levy that is really geared toward educating kids that are not here anymore. Once they graduate, they exit the county. We’ve got a mass exodus. If you look at the census of 2010, look at where we’ll be in 2020, we’re 5,000 people less.”
Akers said the amount of money the school system receives from the state set by state statue. If the excess levy fails, there will be no extra money to make up for it.
“If the excess levy fails, there’s not more money in your coffers,” she said. “There’s just less money in ours,” Akers said. “Failing the levy to get a few more dollars is not a good point. If the levy fails, we get less and you get nothing.”
Puckett asked if there is an overrun of money raised in a current levy year, would it roll over? Akers replied that it would.
“Would there be a way to establish a memorandum with the school system saying okay, we’ve got overruns this time,” Puckett stated. “We want to help you keep these kids in the county, the commission, and we have a percentage of that money come back to us. Is that allowable?’
Akers replied that the school system was bound to spend the dollars as stated in the levy. Money that isn’t spent one year must be spent for school levy purposes the next year.
County Commission President Gene Buckner if a rollover of fund isn’t in the excess levy, then it’s not there to start with. The excess money coming from the taxes could go into general revenue.
“To be honest, it’s too late to change anything, and I think that’s being done on purpose. We can’t change your levy. You’re a levying body, anyway, so we cant’ change anything that you do. What you do is you do it at the last minute, and we have no way to discuss it, “ Buckner said.
Between 2010 and 2015, about $1.5 million was raised in additional levy funds. Between 2015 and 2020, the school system received over $50,000 above its request, Buckner said. In July and August this year, the school system has received $9 million, and if the trend continues, there will be a $2 million rollover.
Buckner also said the county’s population has decreased, and that from what people in the school system have told him, the number of teachers, and using substitutes “probably saves you money.”
“I’ve been in business 45 years, I can’t for the life of me see why you need an increase when everything else in your system has decreased,” he said.
Akers replied that state funding depends on student population. Less state money is allocated when there are fewer students, and the cost of education “is not stagnant.” The school system often has to hire teachers and aides for special needs students, and state funding does not cover that expense. The cost of keeping technology up to date keep increasing, too.
“There is no county in the state that can operate on the number of service personnel provided by the state funding formula,” Akers said. “You can look at students statistics across the state and you can see that every county has more service personnel than the state pays for. Again, we are able to use those levy dollars to pay for that additional staff.”
“It covers where we have a large number of roads to cover with bus routes,” Akers said. “We need more buses, more bus operators the levy takes care of that. Those are just a few of the things. There’s nothing in the state formula that takes care of security. We feel that’s very important. We spend a lot of money... one officer now for Bluefield High and Bluefield Middle. I’d love to have one in each. We have one that serves Princeton High and Princeton Middle. I’d love to have one in each.”
Buckner said if he was in business, he would find ways to cut money. He added that he thought the school system “does a great job,” but he believed $2 million in excess funds should go back to the county.
Akers replied that audits show the school system is spending excess levy money in exactly the way the voters approved. If the levy fails, it could mean job losses if that money is not in the school system’s budget.
“We would have to pass out notices to many, many people that they would not have a job, and maybe not get them back because they would find jobs elsewhere,” she said, adding later, “We are good stewards of the money, Akers. We have spent money exactly as our last levy called for, and our audits show that.”
Buckner said he never said money wasn’t being spent as it should be spent.
“I’m saying you’re getting money I don’t think you should get,” he stated.
“I disagree. That is the way it was set up and that’s how the people voted,” Akers replied.
Both Commissioner Bill Archer and Puckett said the county needs more funding for security. Puckett said about eight to 10 deputies were on a shift, but Sheriff Tommy Bailey stated it was more like three to four.
“If this levy fails, you don’t gain anything. Your school system loses a lot. I agree we need more police officers, but making the levy fail will not get you one more police officer,” Akers said. “I think some of the statements you are making today are very harmful to it.”
One member of the public, Roger Topping, a retired nursing home administrator, said he has seen in McDowell County how lack of a levy has kept students in aging school buildings. He suggested that the county commission seek a legal opinion about what can be done with a school levy’s surplus.
“We don’t know until we have a legal opinion whether a rollback could go back to anybody other than the board of education,” he said.
Buckner said he would vote for the levy and that he was not against it, but he just didn’t approve of the rollback.
“Again, I’m not against the levy,” Puckett said later. “I’m about letting the public know where their tax dollars are spent, spending the tax dollars collected in the proper place, and to helping grow our county in a way where we can educate our young people, expand our tax base, increase security and emergency service personnel, and work in unison.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
