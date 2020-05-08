PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools officials announced Thursday that while current plans for conducting the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremonies have not changed, high schools can form committees to organize celebrations later this summer.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer County Schools realizes that the traditional graduation ceremony must be altered for the Class of 2020,” according to a press release issued late Thursday by the school system. “Mercer County Schools believes that it is important to develop a plan that allows all students to be present for graduation and be recognized in a formal, traditional setting, i.e. having their name read, walking across the stage, and being presented their diploma.”
“A ceremony conducted within the next few weeks allows students that may be moving on to military enlistment and relocation for jobs or college to participate,” according to the school system’s statement. “We also recognize our responsibility to accomplish this while taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our graduates, their guests, and school personnel.”
In order to have graduation ceremonies while adhering to the governor’s executive order and health department regulations, Mercer County Schools announced a plan on April 30.
According to this plan, each high school will conduct graduation activities on their school campuses. Each senior will be presented for graduation by having their name called, Superintendent Deborah Akers said when the plan were announce.
Then, the graduates will walk across the stage in their cap and gown and be awarded their diploma. A videographer will record the procession of each senior. After receiving their diploma, the graduate will be photographed.
The plan calls for dividing seniors into groups of eight to 10, each group being designated a time to report to their school. Each student may have a maximum of four guests, and all guests must be close family members and residents of Mercer County. Guests and graduates will be required to bring and wear their own masks. according to the plan prepared by the school system.
“While we understand that it may not be the choice of some of our students and parents, this plan does allow for a ceremony to occur. Other plans that may include later dates and larger gatherings would be stipulated based on the current guidance at that time,” school officials said. “We strongly feel that we would be remiss if we scheduled that type of event and then would not be able to conduct the event due to the regulations and restrictions at the time.”
As a way of commemorating this event for each student, Mercer County Schools will provide a copy of the video compilation and an 8X10 portrait of each graduate in their cap and gown, according to the press release. Graduates will also receive a yard sign to be placed at their home to recognize their accomplishment.
The school system announced plans Thursday for celebrations later this summer.
“We realize that for many of our students the disruption in the spring of their senior year has been painful and created a feeling of a lack of closure. As a result, we are planning to organize committees at each high school that will work to develop a culminating activity to be held later in the summer to allow students to gather and celebrate with their classmates if we can do so while complying with public health regulations and guidelines in place at that time.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
