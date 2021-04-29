PRINCETON — School officials in Mercer County are clarifying reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at Princeton Senior High School.
According to a statement released by the Mercer County Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education defines a confirmed outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff from separate households and within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.
Based on this definition, the school system says Princeton High School is categorized as having a confirmed outbreak.
However. the designation does not affect daily school operations or activities, the school systems statement said.
