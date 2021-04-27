ATHENS — A teacher who helps her fourth and fifth grade students meet or even exceed their English skills has been named Mercer County’s Teacher of the year for 2022.
Mercer County Schools recently recognized all the educators that were nominated for Teacher of the Year and revealed that the school system’s overall Teacher of the Year winner was Michelle Martin of Athens Elementary School. Martin was chosen to represent Mercer County in the West Virginia Teacher of the Year competition.
Martin teaches in a fourth/fifth grade split classroom at Athens Elementary School. She uses multiple practices in her classroom to keep her students engaged throughout the year, according to an announcement from the Mercer County Board of Education. She instills the belief that everyone is capable and gives them confidence through positive practices. Martin is an extremely strong writing teacher. She works with her students to improve their writing skills and is constantly praising them and lifting them up throughout the process.
Martin’s strong content knowledge is evident by her students’ success. Her scores on the end of year testing are consistently high and show growth from year to year. Two years ago, 100 percent of her students met or exceeded mastery in English Language Arts. She is constantly seeking information about current educational trends and willingly adjusts the way she teaches to meet the need, according to the announcement Monday.
Committed to constantly growing in her own academic knowledge and pedagogy practices, Martin earned her National Board Certification and then earned her renewal this past year.
While Martin is considered a “seasoned” teacher, she is always up to date with the newest technology and learning new things. Last summer, as soon as she knew that the school system would be implementing Schoology, the online learning platform, she took over 20 hours of online training on her own so that she would be knowledgeable in the program. Most importantly, Martin is always accessible to her students and their families, according to the board of education.
