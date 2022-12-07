BLUEFIELD — A school in Mercer County was among the West Virginia schools that received a hoax threat Wednesday about a school shooting, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
Bluefield High School was placed on lockdown about 10:45 a.m., and law enforcement was dispatched to investigate.
"The lockdown at Bluefield High School has been lifted," according to a statement posted about 15 minutes later by Mercer County Schools. "There is no threat."
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats Wednesday about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state. All calls have been deemed not credible, state officials said.
"Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy. “We are one hundred percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.”
Besides Mercer County, false threats have been received in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties, according to the state Department of Homeland Security.
The West Virginia Fusion Center, under the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, is coordinating response efforts at the state level.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security reminded all West Virginians to immediately call 911 if there is an immediate danger or law enforcement intervention is necessary.
Additionally, West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be completed on a smartphone or other mobile device, state officials said. All West Virginians are encouraged to participate in this initiative by downloading the free See, Send application from the App Store or Google Play.
My Mobile Witness is also compatible with web-based reporting and is not strictly for cell phone use. Once the app is downloaded to a device, users will be prompted to enter their first and last name (though any reporting can be done anonymously, if the user prefers), their phone number, and then select a state of residence. Once those fields are entered, the app will be ready to use. The user may submit tips for “Crime/Suspicious Activity” or “School Threat or Safety Issues,” and they may also request help for “Suicide or Addiction.”
