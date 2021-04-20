PRINCETON – Mercer County's superintendent of schools announced Tuesday her upcoming retirement after 47 years in the school system with 32 of those years in the administration of Mercer County Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers started her career as as an elementary school teacher in 1974. In 1980, she became the coordinator of in service and continuing education/elementary supervisor at the central office for Mercer County Schools. From there, she held the positions of coordinator of planning, research and evaluation, personnel director, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent.
Akers became the superintendent of Mercer County Schools in 1993.
Akers is retiring June 30 at the end of the school year, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.