PRINCETON — No changes in local election results were shown Monday when Mercer County’s votes from the Nov.3 general election were canvassed.
County Clerk Verlin Moye said Monday morning that he had just sent the canvass results to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. The results are called “tentative” until every county in the state has reported its results.
“We’ve got to wait for the rest of the counties to declare their results,” Moye stated. “And then the 48-hour period begins where candidates can request a recount.”
Moye said the county canvass “went very smoothly.”
“We had plenty of people observing and, of course, we took up the business of absentee ballots that came in after Election Day; and we either counted or did not count them,” Moye said.
Whether these absentee ballots were counted depended on whether there had been postmarked or hand-delivered by Election Day, he said.
“And we also reviewed the provisional ballots from Election Day,” Moye said.
Provisional ballots are from voters who voted outside their precinct or voted when they were not registered to vote. Moye said that 33 provisional votes and 51 absentee ballots that came in after Election Day were counted.
No election results from Nov. 3 were changed Monday by the canvass, Moye said.
Greg Puckett, a Republican who ran for a second term on the Mercer County Commission, had 17,948 votes after all 47 precincts had reported the evening of Nov. 3. The canvass showed him with a tentative official total of 18,007.
Puckett was challenged by Matoaka businessman Ronnie Oakley. On Nov. 3, Oakley had 5,161 votes. The canvass Monday showed him with 5,183 votes.
Incumbent Sheriff Tommy “T.A.” Bailey, a Republican, had 19,070 votes on Nov. 3. After the canvass, Bailey had 19,131 votes. Challenger Theodore “Teddy” White II, an Independent candidate, and 4,550 votes on Nov 3. The canvass Monday showed him with 4,572 votes.
In the race for Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Cochran of Princeton ran unopposed. On Nov. 3, Cochran had 21,794 votes. After the canvass, Cochran had a total of 21,867 votes.
In the race for Mercer County Assessor, Republican challenger Lyle Cottle had 14,263 votes on Nov 3. Democratic incumbent Sharon Gearhart had 9,765 votes. After the canvass, Cottle had 14,290 votes and Gearhart had 9,817.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
