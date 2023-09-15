PRINCETON — Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for five working days, beginning Monday, Sept. 18, for bridge work, the West Virginia Division of Transportation announced Thursday.
The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of County Route 16, Brickyard Road. Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; local traffic is advised to use alternative routes, WVDOT officials said.
With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation reminded the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
