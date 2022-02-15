PRINCETON — A link allowing people to apply for American Rescue Plan funding that could help pay for lost public revenues and investments for infrastructure including water, sewer and broadband access is now available on the Mercer County Commission’s website.
The American Rescue Plan has provided the Mercer County Commission with $11.4 million in federal aid to hep the county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has received about $5.7 millions of this funding in May 2021.
County Administrator Vicky Reed said Monday that the county commission had not received any applications so far.
West Virginia’s counties worked with the State Assessor’s Office to work out a system for ARP applications, County Commissioner Bill Archer said when plans for the application were announced. The state assessor helped work out the parameters a project needs to meet for eligibility.
“It’s up and we’re asking anybody who would want to fit within those categories of the ARP to apply, and we’ll start reviewing those next month, I hope,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “The county will be putting all those requests through the portal as well so we can be sure we can track all the proposals as well.”
American Rescue Plan money will not be used for requests such as funding for festivals, Puckett said.
“It’s not for general requests,” Puckett said. “It’s predominantly for infrastructure-based projects and collaborative opportunities. This is specifically for infrastructure and things to help offset the negative effects of COVID-19 and move the county forward.”
Besides infrastructure projects such as water, sewer and broadband, the ARP funding could be used for investments in recreation and tourism-based projects, he said.
People and entities that want to apply for ARP funding can go to the Mercer County Commission’s website at www.mercercountywv.org. Go to Community Resources on the website’s top bar, click on it and go down to Mercer County ARP Application.
The state auditor wants to track ARP applications to see if there are opportunities for counties to collaborate on projects such as broadband and other infrastructure crossing county lines, Puckett said. Removing dilapidated structures is another way counties could cooperate when using ARP funds.
